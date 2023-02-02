Beloved Seattle Restaurant Back In Business After Closing During Pandemic
By Zuri Anderson
February 2, 2023
An iconic Seattle breakfast restaurant is back to serving customers this week after a lengthy closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beth's Cafe revealed Wednesday (February 1) that they're open for business again with a refreshed menu and new options to pay for your food.
"The award-winning and iconic restaurant featured on Man vs Food, Worlds Best Places to Pig Out, and other shows, has reopened!! Come see us for your favorite dish, same location, right on Aurora near Greenlake!!" the restaruant's Facebook post reads. "We have taken the time to switch things up and feature contactless orders and payment transactions for your added health safety."
They will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beth's Cafe temporarily closed in September 2021 with plans to reopen when coronavirus got under control. At the time, they planned to reopen within three to six months, but the hiatus turned into more than 19 months of no business.
The longtime breakfast spot has been around since 1954 and got popular thanks to its "grease spoon" cuisine of burgers, sandwiches, and other delicious dishes. Their outrageous 12-egg omelet challenge put them on the map and got them featured on Man v. Food in 2009.