Beloved Seattle Restaurant Back In Business After Closing During Pandemic

An iconic Seattle breakfast restaurant is back to serving customers this week after a lengthy closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beth's Cafe revealed Wednesday (February 1) that they're open for business again with a refreshed menu and new options to pay for your food.

"The award-winning and iconic restaurant featured on Man vs Food, Worlds Best Places to Pig Out, and other shows, has reopened!! Come see us for your favorite dish, same location, right on Aurora near Greenlake!!" the restaruant's Facebook post reads. "We have taken the time to switch things up and feature contactless orders and payment transactions for your added health safety."

They will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.