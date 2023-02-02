California Tourist Drives Over Medieval Italian Bridge, Given 'Hefty Fine'

A 34-year-old California man was recently exploring Florence, Italy when something went horribly wrong. According to KTLA, the man drove across the historic Ponte Vecchio bridge and local law enforcement officers were not happy about it. The bridge, originally built in the 10th century, is known for being a pedestrian-only structure. It is a crime to travel across this landmark by car.

When questioned by the police, the American traveler stated that he was not aware of the law when he committed the crime. KTLA noted that he was tacked with a "hefty" fine of $500-euro or $545 USD for crossing the bridge in his Fiat. In addition to being fined for driving across the bridge, the man was also charged for "operating his vehicle without an international license."

The bridge, revered as one of Florence's major landmarks, is a popular tourist destination for travelers because of its history and the shops that line the pedestrian walking paths. KTLA mentioned that the Ponte Vecchio bridge stands as the only bridge in the country that was not destroyed by German forces during WWII. It had to be reconstructed a few times over the years due to damage caused by flooding of the Arno river.