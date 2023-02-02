Mailboxes Mysteriously Vanish Across Georgia County

Mailboxes have been disappearing across Milton County and no one knows where they are going. According to WSB-TV, there seems to be a pattern within the mystery of the missing mailboxes in that the mailboxes are stolen, but the mail remains. Local Marus Franco told WSB-TV that he found his mail all over the ground after the mailbox was taken.

“They left the mail and took the mailbox. They just dumped it out.”

WSB-TV mentioned that four mailboxes were stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning off of "Glencreek Way, Francis Road, Freemanville Road and Birmingham Road." Police are currently searching for the suspects, and a motive behind their mysterious thievery. Local David Thomas woke up on Sunday morning to discover that his mailbox had gone missing. At first, he assumed that children had vandelized his mailbox and hid it within close proximity of the home, but he could not find it anywhere.

“My first reaction was to think that maybe some kids were just vandalizing things. And the mailbox wasn’t anywhere. It was completely gone, and that was a big mystery to us.” Regardless of the suspects' identities, locals have expressed concern about their mail and the possibility of identity fraud.