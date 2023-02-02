Missouri's Largest Man-Made Lake Named 'Most Underrated'

Missouri is famous for many things —the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River— but not many talk about Missouri's vast array of reservoirs (also known as man-made lakes). While these places already don't get enough credit as it is, there's one place in Missouri that has been named as the most underrated in the state. Only In Your State claims that one reigns supreme, despite not getting enough attention: Mark Twain Lake.

"Mark Twain Lake has 54,000 acres of land and water available for public use. You will find lots of campsites, hiking trails, hunting land,playgrounds and picnic areas surrounding the lake. The Clarence Cannon Dam creates the Mark Twain Lake by impounding the Salt River. The dam creates electricity for the area and can help control flooding from the Salt River. The calm waters make the lake perfect for small crafts like jon boats and sailboats. If you love to kayak or canoe you will enjoy the diverse landscape at Mark Twain Lake. Much of the area around Mark Twain Lake is undeveloped and a part of the Missouri State Parks system. The wilderness is home to many species native to Missouri like white-tail deer, beavers, turkey, and even bald eagles!"