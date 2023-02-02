New Jersey Councilwoman Gunned Down Outside Of Her Suburban Home

By Bill Galluccio

February 2, 2023

Eunice Dwumfour
Photo: Sayreville Borough Council

A Republican councilwoman from New Jersey was shot and killed outside of her apartment on Wednesday (February 1) night. Authorities said they received a report of shots fired and found Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, dead in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

"As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour," Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement. "Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serving all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying."

Neighbors were shocked by the shooting at the apartment complex.

"It's a sad world," Alexandra Bryan told the New York Times. "It's a really nice complex. Children are able to play around without parents. It's always quiet. That's why it's such a shock to everybody."

Investigators have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477," the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

