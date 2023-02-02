One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America

By Logan DeLoye

February 2, 2023

It's February and romance is in the air. Some cities across the country are more romantic than others. These cities are considered to be particularly romantic because of the abundance of romantic hotels, restaurants, and activities that are available to couples. If you have yet to make Valentines Day plans, then this information is for you!

According to a list put together by 24/7 Wall St., the most romantic city in all of Wisconsin is Milwaukee.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most romantic cities across the country:

"To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were “good for couples.” Travel Lens also used Google Keyword Planner to find the total number of searches of “date ideas” for each city. Activities considered good for couples include visits to parks, historic sites, museums, and botanical gardens, as well as guided tours of historic districts, live entertainment, boat rides, and outdoor marketplaces. 

For an extended list of cities visit 247wallst.com.

