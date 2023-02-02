Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way

As much of Texas continues to grapple with cold weather and snowy conditions, students are living their best lives since school is canceled.

Students in the Blue Ridge ISD, however, found out school was canceled in a much cooler way than everyone else in the state. Superintendent Matt Kimball took to Facebook to relay the cancelation news and parents sure got a laugh out of it. In a video posted Tuesday (January 31), Kimball is seen running across the snow to let the viewers know that school would be canceled the next day. "No school tomorrow! Stay warm and stay in bed," he says.