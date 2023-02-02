Texas Teen Kills Man In Drive-Thru Because He 'Kept Asking For Money'

A Texas teen is behind bars after allegedly fatally shooting a man in a drive-thru because he "kept asking for money," which made him feel "very disrespected."

It all started on August 7, 2022 on U.S. Highway 90 West near Military Drive West in San Antonio, KSAT reports. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was approached by Albert Pelayo Casoreno, 41, in the drive-thru lane of the China Rose restaurant, who reportedly kept asking him for money and refused to leave. Ramirez went home, but called one of his friends up to meet near the restaurant "because he wanted to beat up" Casoreno, a witness told police.

Ramirez reportedly wiped down bullets from his Glock 19 handgun and left the house. When he returned from the crime scene, which is about a half-mile away from the restaurant, he was "hyped up," the witness said. The shooting was caught on surveillance camera, which showed the suspect driving a van and shooting Casoreno. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The witness also told police that Ramirez refrained from driving his van for a week out of fear of getting caught.

A warrant for the 18-year-old suspect's arrest was issued Wednesday (February 1) and he was arrested the same day. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on $200,000 bond. He also confessed to the killing, police said.