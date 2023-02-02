This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Milwaukee

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference.

According to Yelp, Le Reve Patisserie & Café is the best place serving crepes in Milwaukee. The restaurant is located at 7610 Harwood Avenue. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron had to say about the restaurant:

"My friend and I met here for lunch on a Friday, my first time, one of her favorites! I totally understand why she loves this restaurant!! Absolutely beautiful inside and located in a very cute part of Wauwatosa. One of the first things that I noticed was this incredible case filled with the most beautiful desserts!! Although I don't partake in those kind of goodie's I knew I was going to bring one home for my husband! ( How to choose??) We were taken to our table right away and all the intoxicating smells totally surround you! The menu was small but an excellent variety, it was definitely difficult to pick one thing, I knew that I was going to have to come back!"