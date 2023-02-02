Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California

A "glass block home" was recently added to the California housing market, and we haven't seen anything quite it before. According to the Zillow listing, the property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a garage big enough to fit 30 cars. The main entrance to the house is surrounded by glass blocks designed with a pattern that makes it difficult for people to see inside.

The home, located off of SW Cypress Street in Newport Beach, includes a game room, an office, and offers a total of 80 parking spaces. It is being sold for $4,999,999 million.

Here is what Zillow detailed about the unique property:

"Modern construction with glass brick walls nd commercial grade construction. Indoor/outdoor man cave entertainment area with a fireplace, large screen TV wet bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, large screen TV and a golf putting area. Large entertainers kitchen with multiple ovens and dishwashers across from the dining room or boardroom. Grand entrance with a piano and vaulted ceilings leading to an entertainers living room with a full wet bar, refrigerator, dishwasher and bar area with seating and dining area off the living room with built in sound and lighting. A game room is directly off the living room and an exercise or art studio has it's own stairs off the game room with windows open to the entry and living room."

Photos and information regarding the surrounding neighborhood can be found on Zillow.com.