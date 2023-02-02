WATCH: Florida Woman Gets Close To Rare Crocodile In National Park

By Zuri Anderson

February 2, 2023

Crocodile in the swamp
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman is going viral after she came across a rare American crocodile while biking in Everglades National Park. Leti T, who goes by @saltynaplesmama on TikTok, thought the huge reptile was actually an alligator at first.

“POV: You think you’re riding up on a gator because you live in Florida, but turns out it’s NOT a gator…” the caption on the TikTok reads. It then shows the Florida woman and someone else riding past the crocodile, who was relaxing on the side of the road. But as soon as the croc picks up on their presence, it raises its head and opens its intimidating mouth.

"Shark Valley did not disappoint! Really didn't expect to see a crocodile, so that was pretty freakin' awesome!" Leti captioned.

That TikTok racked up a whopping 3.3 million views since it was posted on January 24. A follow-up video shows the cautious biker getting a little closer to the elusive creature, which still had its maw wide open.

"POV: You just peed a little riding by this crocodile but you MUST stop for a better look anyway, because it’s NOT an alligator and you were NOT expecting this,” she wrote. "Just another day in Florida..."

Like their close cousins the American alligator, you won't be seeing much of these reptiles during the winter months. They're currently brumating, which means they're largely inactive to conserve precious body heat. Even then, it's pretty rare to spot crocodiles since they're more reclusive than alligators and are a vulnerable population.

