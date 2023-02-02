A Florida woman is going viral after she came across a rare American crocodile while biking in Everglades National Park. Leti T, who goes by @saltynaplesmama on TikTok, thought the huge reptile was actually an alligator at first.

“POV: You think you’re riding up on a gator because you live in Florida, but turns out it’s NOT a gator…” the caption on the TikTok reads. It then shows the Florida woman and someone else riding past the crocodile, who was relaxing on the side of the road. But as soon as the croc picks up on their presence, it raises its head and opens its intimidating mouth.