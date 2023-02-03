Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations

Move over, Southwest Airlines! There's a new airline taking over Dallas Love Field airport.

Delta Airlines announced Friday (February 3) it would be increasing its presence in the Dallas city-owned airport which is almost exclusively home to Southwest flights, WFAA reports. The airline is adding brand spankin' new daily twice-daily service from Dallas to Los Angeles and New York (LaGuardia) while also increasing its frequency to Atlanta from four daily flights to five, Delta said in a news release.

These new routes gives DAL customers one-stop access to over 125 U.S. destinations through key hubs in LA, New York and Atlanta. They'll take off from Delta's "now-permanent home" at Gate 11 starting June 5. That's also a big day for the Austin International Airport, where Delta plans to increase the number of daily flights to New York City and Salt Lake City. On July 10, AUS customers can fly more often from Austin to Atlanta, Boston, LA, Minneapolis, Raleigh and Seattle.

Starting in July, Delta will be the only carrier with service to New York and LA from both Dallas airports.

"After a nearly decade-long effort, Delta has secured long-term access at Dallas Love Field, giving us the ability to serve more customers in Dallas and North Texas for years to come. These new routes that will operate from a Delta-dedicated gate signal the continuation of Delta's ongoing investments in Texas and our commitment to serving this community with flights to their top destinations," said Delta Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito.

Good news for everyone flying these new routes — you'll get free Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment, plus revamped snacks and beverages opportunities.

"Dallas is a city on the move and on the rise, and you can add Delta’s expansion at Dallas Love Field to our city’s ever-expanding list of major economic wins in recent years. These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in the press release.