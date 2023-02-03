Ferrari Left Hanging In Florida Elevator Shaft After Car Lift Malfunctions

A Ferrari Roma took a tumble down a car elevator shaft, sparking an hours-long operation at a high-end car dealership in South Florida.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the dealership Tuesday night (January 31) after the dealership's car elevator malfunctioned. This caused the luxury car to hang in the elevator shaft before falling and getting stuck in there. Firefighters said they handled a fuel leak first before getting the Ferrari out.

"This involved setting up portable standpipes and cutting the power to the business," according to the fire rescue. "Once the leak was mitigated, Special Operations worked with Kauff’s Towing and their new rotator wrecker to remove the car from the elevator. Kauff’s 45 foot boom and multiple 50,000 pound winches were the right tool for the job."