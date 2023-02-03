Ferrari Left Hanging In Florida Elevator Shaft After Car Lift Malfunctions
By Zuri Anderson
February 3, 2023
A Ferrari Roma took a tumble down a car elevator shaft, sparking an hours-long operation at a high-end car dealership in South Florida.
The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the dealership Tuesday night (January 31) after the dealership's car elevator malfunctioned. This caused the luxury car to hang in the elevator shaft before falling and getting stuck in there. Firefighters said they handled a fuel leak first before getting the Ferrari out.
"This involved setting up portable standpipes and cutting the power to the business," according to the fire rescue. "Once the leak was mitigated, Special Operations worked with Kauff’s Towing and their new rotator wrecker to remove the car from the elevator. Kauff’s 45 foot boom and multiple 50,000 pound winches were the right tool for the job."
#PBCFR Battalion10 and #SpecialOperations units responded to a local high end car dealership. A car elevator malfunction...Posted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, January 31, 2023
The whole operation took four hours. No word on how much the damages to the Ferrari cost. Officials said nobody was hurt incident.
This isn't the first time an expensive car suffered an unfortunate fate in the Sunshine State. Last year, a 50-year-old man accidentally crashed his Ford GT into a palm tree and had a very interesting explanation for the cops. Then, there was a wild moment where a Miami man's $200,000 Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old.