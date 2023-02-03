Florida Has The 'Deadliest' Beach In The U.S.

When people think of beaches, golden sands, warm weather, and thrilling waters come to mind. While it's a popular choice for travel and vacations, dangers easily lurk in the water.

That's why Travel Lens found the deadliest beaches in the United States to keep both tourists and locals on their toes. This is how they determined their rankings:

"We wanted to find out which beaches are more deadly than others, so we looked into several factors, such as fatalities, to discover which beaches in the US present the biggest dangers to visitors. We’ve looked at the number of surf zone fatalities, the number of shark attacks, and the number of hurricanes to find out which beach is the most dangerous to visit."

Florida beaches made up most of the list, including the No. 1 spot. According to researchers, New Smyrna Beach is the deadliest beach in America. It had a danger score of 8.14 out of 10. Here's why it came out on top:

"New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks than any other beach at 32. This was more than twice as many as any other US beach. However, this beach isn’t all bad. The food scene is excellent."

Here are the Top 10 deadliest beaches in the country:

New Smyrna Beach, Florida Cocoa Beach, Florida Ormond Beach, Florida Panama City Beach, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Melbourne Beach, Florida Jacksonville Beach, Florida Oak Island, North Carolina Gulf Shores, Alabama Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out the full report, and tips to stay safe at the beach, on Travel Lens' website.