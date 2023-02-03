Georgia Man Attempts To Burn Down Gas Station, Pours Gas Around Pumps

A Georgia man attempted to set fire to a gas station in Dunwoody on Thursday night, and local police were able to put an end to the plot. According to WSB-TV, the man went into the gas station and bought a lighter and a red bull with the intention of starting the place on fire. After exiting the station, he walked over to one of the pumps and began to coat paper with gasoline. Police arrived on scene before the suspect started anything on fire.

WSB-TV mentioned that police were called on scene to arrest the man before he was able to cause any significant damage to the Exxon. The suspect told police that his name was "Mike Lucifer," only for police to find out that he had given them a false name upon arrest. The unnamed suspect was arrested for "Terroristic Threats/Acts and Providing a False Name to Officers."

Information regarding the location of the gas station, the man's age, or his reason for picking that particular gas station to set on fire was not released. The number of people getting gas when the incident took place was also not reported. No other suspects were arrested for the crime.