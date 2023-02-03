GloRilla Takes A Stand Against All The 'Internet Trolls' In Fiery New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
February 3, 2023
GloRilla is serving up some new tunes before she hits the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
On Friday, February 3, the CMG rapper delivered her brand new single "Internet Trolls," which is iHeartRadio's newest World Premiere. In the song produced by HitKidd, Big Glo calls out all the people online who've made a career out of trolling others, especially today's artists.
"Watch out for them internet trolls, they be tryna satisfy them internet goals," she raps on the chorus. "You just got locked up 'cause the internet told, 'Fake it 'til you make it,' that's the internet code."
"Internet Trolls" arrives a couple of weeks after she dropped "On Wat You On" featuring Moneybagg Yo. It was her first single following the release of her EP Anyways, Life's Great... The 9-track project contains the Memphis native's outstanding collaboration with Cardi B "Tomorrow 2" and her breakthrough hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with HitKidd. The latter track helped GloRilla earn her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.
“I’m in disbelief," she told Billboard last year. "I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy. My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.”
GloRilla's first time at the Grammys will be an occasion she'll remember for the rest of her life. She was recently tapped to participate in the award show's epic tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary alongside a slew of legendary artists like Lil Wayne, Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Future, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes and so much more.
Listen to her new single "Internet Trolls" on iHeartRadio now and catch the official video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE