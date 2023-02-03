GloRilla Takes A Stand Against All The 'Internet Trolls' In Fiery New Song

GloRilla is serving up some new tunes before she hits the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards.



On Friday, February 3, the CMG rapper delivered her brand new single "Internet Trolls," which is iHeartRadio's newest World Premiere. In the song produced by HitKidd, Big Glo calls out all the people online who've made a career out of trolling others, especially today's artists.



"Watch out for them internet trolls, they be tryna satisfy them internet goals," she raps on the chorus. "You just got locked up 'cause the internet told, 'Fake it 'til you make it,' that's the internet code."

