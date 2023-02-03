ISS Makes A Spectacular Pass Over Texas Skies: WATCH

By Dani Medina

February 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Houston got a spectacular wake up call this morning as the International Space Station passed over town!

The ISS made its way over H-Town at 11:13 a.m. Friday (February 3), spin-off Twitter account @ISSAboveYou shared alongside a video of a beautiful overhead view of the city. "The @NASA_Astronauts may have been looking out their panoramic window to see their on-earth home some 260 miles below," the post said.

The account updates where the ISS is in real time using the ISS-Above, a single-board computer that calculates the exact location of the space station. The SS passes above major U.S. cities "more than you think," according to the account's Twitter bio.

They also shared the pass track over Houston, so you can see if the ISS passed over your house!

Houston' very own Johnson Space Center is home to the country's largest astronaut corps and ISS mission operations, according to NASA.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.