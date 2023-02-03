ISS Makes A Spectacular Pass Over Texas Skies: WATCH
By Dani Medina
February 3, 2023
Houston got a spectacular wake up call this morning as the International Space Station passed over town!
The ISS made its way over H-Town at 11:13 a.m. Friday (February 3), spin-off Twitter account @ISSAboveYou shared alongside a video of a beautiful overhead view of the city. "The @NASA_Astronauts may have been looking out their panoramic window to see their on-earth home some 260 miles below," the post said.
The account updates where the ISS is in real time using the ISS-Above, a single-board computer that calculates the exact location of the space station. The SS passes above major U.S. cities "more than you think," according to the account's Twitter bio.
Good morning @HoustonTX! This is all y'all at 11:13am this morning when the @Space_Station was zooming by. The @NASA_Astronauts may have been looking out their panoramic window to see their on-earth home some 260 miles below. @NWSHouston— ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) February 3, 2023
Feb 3, 2023 pic.twitter.com/BFlhA9oAvz
They also shared the pass track over Houston, so you can see if the ISS passed over your house!
The pass track over @HoustonTX pic.twitter.com/vcBCKoSSn7— ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) February 3, 2023
Houston' very own Johnson Space Center is home to the country's largest astronaut corps and ISS mission operations, according to NASA.