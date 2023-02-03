Missouri Man Catches Record-Breaking 'Blue Sucker' Fish

A Missouri man recently snagged a "blue sucker" fish that represents a new state record —and possibly a new world record, as well.

Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse went fishing on the Osage River January 15, reeling in an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. The catch broke a state record from 1997, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently confirmed. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River.

Uebinger said he was out fishing with a good friend at the time of the catch. He wasn't even looking to break the sucker record; he was hoping to find white bass or walleye. “We were really targeting a whole bag – anything that would bite,” Uebinger told MDC. “We were on my friend’s new boat, trying it out, when I reeled it in. I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp. It was my friend who said it could be a state record.”

The current world record stands at only 2 pounds and 12 ounces —but there's a catch (so to speak). The world record organization only recognized fish taken by pole-and-line. Uebinger could potentially qualify for the official world record as his fish was not captured with commercial fishing gear.

“That would be amazing to have a world record,” Uebinger said. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”