Missouri Man Catches Record-Breaking 'Blue Sucker' Fish

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 3, 2023

Fisherman holding big fish.
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man recently snagged a "blue sucker" fish that represents a new state record —and possibly a new world record, as well.

Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse went fishing on the Osage River January 15, reeling in an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. The catch broke a state record from 1997, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently confirmed. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River.

Uebinger said he was out fishing with a good friend at the time of the catch. He wasn't even looking to break the sucker record; he was hoping to find white bass or walleye. “We were really targeting a whole bag – anything that would bite,” Uebinger told MDC. “We were on my friend’s new boat, trying it out, when I reeled it in. I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp. It was my friend who said it could be a state record.”

The current world record stands at only 2 pounds and 12 ounces —but there's a catch (so to speak). The world record organization only recognized fish taken by pole-and-line. Uebinger could potentially qualify for the official world record as his fish was not captured with commercial fishing gear.

“That would be amazing to have a world record,” Uebinger said. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.