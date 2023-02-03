More Than 1 Million Pounds Of Ice Used To Make Huge Minnesota Maze

Minnesotans are known for making the most out of cold winters, and one local attraction is a testament to that. More than 1 million pounds of ice went into creating a huge maze in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ice Maze, located (appropriately) at Viking Lake in Eagan, offers a truly unique experience for residents. According to the website: “Our fully lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s’mores, an ice bar, and much more.” There are also ice sculptures, numerous photo and selfie opportunities, and a fire tower that roars every 10 minutes or so.

Tickets are required for admission into the maze. You can grab them online or on-site at one of the ticket windows. Standard ticket pricing are as follows:

Adult tickets (age 15+) are $24.99 plus a $1.15 ticket fee

Child tickets (age 5-14) are $12.99 plus a $1.15 ticket fee

Children, aged 4 and under, free

Active duty, retired, and military veterans, their spouses, and children under age 18 get a 10 percent discount with code “ThankYou23” at online checkout. You can also ask for the discount on-site by presenting your military ID at the maze entrance.