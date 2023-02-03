More Than 1 Million Pounds Of Ice Used To Make Huge Minnesota Maze

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 3, 2023

Ice Sculpturing
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesotans are known for making the most out of cold winters, and one local attraction is a testament to that. More than 1 million pounds of ice went into creating a huge maze in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ice Maze, located (appropriately) at Viking Lake in Eagan, offers a truly unique experience for residents. According to the website: “Our fully lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s’mores, an ice bar, and much more.” There are also ice sculptures, numerous photo and selfie opportunities, and a fire tower that roars every 10 minutes or so.

Tickets are required for admission into the maze. You can grab them online or on-site at one of the ticket windows. Standard ticket pricing are as follows:

  • Adult tickets (age 15+) are $24.99 plus a $1.15 ticket fee
  • Child tickets (age 5-14) are $12.99 plus a $1.15 ticket fee
  • Children, aged 4 and under, free

Active duty, retired, and military veterans, their spouses, and children under age 18 get a 10 percent discount with code “ThankYou23” at online checkout. You can also ask for the discount on-site by presenting your military ID at the maze entrance.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.