Olivia Newton-John To Be Honored With State Memorial Service

The late Olivia Newton-John will be celebrated with a state memorial service in Melbourne this month. While the icon was born in Cambridge, England, her family moved to Melbourne at a young age. "Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world – her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation,” said state premier Daniel Andrew per Billboard. “We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim.”

The free, ticketed memorial service will take place on February 26th at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, and will include a performance from Sydney pop singer Delta Goodrem who played the Grease star in the 2018 mini-series Hopelessly Devoted to You. The service will also include tributes from Newton-John's family and friends. The memorial will be live-streamed on Vic.gov.au.

Music and movie fans were saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John on Monday, August 8th. The singer/actress was just 73 when her husband John Easterling announced that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. In November, P!nk gave a moving tribute to the late singer/actress at the 2022 American Music Awards with a performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You."