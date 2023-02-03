Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years

A popular Ohio-made snack company is calling it quits after more than 110 years in the business.

Dayton-based Mikesell's, which opened in 1910 and calls itself "the oldest continuous operating potato chip company in the United States," announced it plans on closing its doors and transfer brand rights to another snack manufacturer. The timeline for the closing of the once privately-held manufacturer and distributor, nor the details of the sale of brand and IP rights, have been determined at the time of this writing.

“To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so it can remain viable in the market and continue to move forward, Mikesell’s is announcing that it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible,” the statement reads. “Accordingly, Mike-Sell’s Inc. is beginning to wind-down its manufacturing, distribution, and administrative operations to proceed with an orderly liquidation of its assets. The liquidation of its assets will begin immediately and continue over the next several months.”

“Although the terms have not yet been finalized, we understand the desire to keep products available, and are working to facilitate the necessary conversations for approvals that will allow for an uninterrupted supply of Mikesell’s products,” the statement added.