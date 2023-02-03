Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 3, 2023

Hand hold potato chips inside snack foil bag
Photo: Getty Images

A popular Ohio-made snack company is calling it quits after more than 110 years in the business.

Dayton-based Mikesell's, which opened in 1910 and calls itself "the oldest continuous operating potato chip company in the United States," announced it plans on closing its doors and transfer brand rights to another snack manufacturer. The timeline for the closing of the once privately-held manufacturer and distributor, nor the details of the sale of brand and IP rights, have been determined at the time of this writing.

“To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so it can remain viable in the market and continue to move forward, Mikesell’s is announcing that it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible,” the statement reads. “Accordingly, Mike-Sell’s Inc. is beginning to wind-down its manufacturing, distribution, and administrative operations to proceed with an orderly liquidation of its assets. The liquidation of its assets will begin immediately and continue over the next several months.”

“Although the terms have not yet been finalized, we understand the desire to keep products available, and are working to facilitate the necessary conversations for approvals that will allow for an uninterrupted supply of Mikesell’s products,” the statement added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.