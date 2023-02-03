Teen Killed, Another Wounded During California Mall Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed, and another wounded during a mall shooting in Montclair on Thursday night. According to KTLA, police arrived at the mall at 8:10pm to find a teenage boy suffering from multiple "wounds to his chest." The boy and another wounded individual were taken to a local hospital following the horrific incident.

The 15-year-old boy died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the shooting. The other individual is reported to be in stable condition. KTLA mentioned that the two were allegedly involved in "some sort of altercation" before the suspect opened fire in the mall. The suspect left the mall after shooting the victims and headed to a nearby Target. The Target was soon evacuated as information regarding the shooting and the whereabouts of the suspect surfaced. No one was injured at the Target.

Police continue to search for the suspect with "limited details." They are asking anyone with information regarding the shooter's identity and location to call the Montcliar Police Department immediately. No information has been released regarding a possible relationship between the suspect and victims, or if the shooting was at random. The victims' identities remain unknown as the investigation continues.