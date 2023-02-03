This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery.

That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom and pop" restaurant. This list includes joints selling incredible comfort food, "from century-old diners offering belly-busting breakfasts and service with a smile, to old-time Italian joints that have used the same recipes for decades."

According to the website, Florida's best one is Islas Canarias Restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"You'll not have to look too hard to find great Cuban food in Miami, and Islas Canarias Restaurant is a solid bet. It was founded by the late Raul and Amelia Garcia in the 1970s and now their daughter Nancy is at the helm. They promise the best croquetas in Miami – and customers happily agree – while the menu also doles out Cuban classics such as pollo asado and ropa vieja (shredded steak in a tomato-based sauce). Inside, spot the pressed tin ceiling and rows of decorative trays and plates on display."