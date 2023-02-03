This Is Minnesota's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Minnesota restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Minnesota is Mancini's Char House & Lounge in St. Paul.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Mancini’s has been a pillar of the St Paul restaurant scene for more than 70 years. Diners know that they're in the market for a top-quality steak and great service when they come through the doors, which opened in 1948 when Mancini's was then a snug tavern on West Seventh Street. The steak is aged 30 days, hand cut, and then charbroiled – or if you fancy something different, there's also a lobster tail dinner or a couscous dish for vegetarians."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.