This Is Ohio's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Ohio restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Ohio is The Schoolhouse Restaurant at Camp Dennison.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Another historic schoolhouse turned restaurant, the building here dates to the 1800s and there's still plenty that belongs to the 19th century, including the oak flooring and the blackboards. Now, though, there are menus instead of homework scribbled on those blackboards and diners can expect tasty dishes such as meatloaf and gravy and smoked ham. It's been a restaurant since the 1960s and is run by the local Miller family. Be sure to stop in the cute General Store too."

