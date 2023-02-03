This Is The Strangest Food In South Carolina

Have you ever traveled to another state and been shocked at what some of the residents eat? Each state, and even specific areas within that state, have regional delicacies that locals swear by but that would cause outsiders to stop and question just what it is they are chowing down on.

24/7 Wall St. found the weirdest foods from around the country, compiling a list of the strangest dish in each state. From a banana and mayo sandwich in Alabama to jackalope summer sausage in Wyoming, the list is full of wonderfully wild culinary combinations. However, just because something is called "strange" doesn't mean it isn't worth trying! According to the site:

"'Strange is, of course, a subjective term. ... It should be stressed that just because the foods on our list might be considered strange, they aren't necessarily unpleasant. Some of them may seem like bad ideas, but many of them are genuinely delicious. And all of them are worth at least considering if you're someplace where they're served."

South Carolina may be best known for its Southern cuisine, seafood and Carolina-style barbecue, but the strangest food in the Palmetto State is boiled peanuts, a treat typically associated with the South. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Unless they're allergic, almost everybody loves peanuts. But only Southerners — especially South Carolinians, for whom they are the official state snack food — understand these. Raw, sometimes green, peanuts are boiled in their shells in salted water. They're easy to peel and soft and good if you eat them right away, but they grow slimy quickly."

Check out 24/7 Wall St.'s full list to see the strangest foods around the county.