This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery.

That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom and pop" restaurant. This list includes joints selling incredible comfort food, "from century-old diners offering belly-busting breakfasts and service with a smile, to old-time Italian joints that have used the same recipes for decades."

According to the website, Washington's best one is Simply Soulful! Here's why it was chosen:

"Come by this pocket-sized joint in Seattle for classic soul food dished up by friendly staff. You can't go wrong with the chicken wing dinner – six pieces of golden-fried chicken served with sides such as mac 'n' cheese – or the traditional oxtail in hearty gravy served over rice. Bold, colorful artworks brighten an otherwise slick and minimalist space."