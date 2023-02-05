Beyoncé Ties Grammys Record While Stuck In Traffic On Way To The Show

Imagine winning a Grammy Award while stuck in traffic. That's exactly what happened to Beyoncé on Sunday (February 5) as she made her way to the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

LA is notorious for its traffic, and it seems that even Queen Bey isn't immune to bumper-to-bumper traffic while trying to make it to an event on time. While EGOT winner Viola Davis presented the Renaissance singer with the award for Best R&B song for "Cuff It," the crowd was at a loss when she didn't walk on stage. That's when host Trevor Noah revealed that Bey was still on her way to the show, much to Lizzo's, and many others', disappointment.

The award was also notable for another reason. It meant Beyoncé was one win away from making Grammys history as she tied composer Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. As she was still up for more awards throughout the night, fans eagerly anticipated the next win that will cement her in the record books, which happened when she won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music album.

Beyoncé was nominated for several awards during music's biggest nights, including Record of the Year ("BREAK MY SOUL"), Album of the Year (Renaissance), Song of the Year ("BREAK MY SOUL"), Best Dance/Electronic Recording ("BREAK MY SOUL"), Best R&B Performance ("Virgo's Groove") and more.

