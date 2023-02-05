Coldplay Take On Fan-Favorite During Emotional 'SNL' Performance
By Katrina Nattress
February 5, 2023
Coldplay performed on Saturday Night Live for the seventh time last night (February 4), and did not disappoint. For their first song, the band played "The Astronaut," their 2022 single with BTS member Jin. The stage was set with bright lights and stars, and an ASL interpreter came out to sign and dance with Chris Martin, all while donning a friendly alien mask.
For their second performance, Coldplay orchestrated a medley of two heartfelt songs: "Human Heart" off 2021's Music of the Spheres and fan-favorite "Fix You" off 2005's X&Y. Jacob Collier and choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers joined the band for the emotional performance.
Watch both below.
Coldplay is currently working on its 10th studio album. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin recently told Toronto’s City News, “which is the second Music of the Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”
The singer also teased that the band “might” start playing some of the songs live “at some point this year.” Coldplay is gearing up for another installment of the Music of the Spheres world tour, which is set to come back to North America for a handful of West Coast dates in September.