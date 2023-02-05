Coldplay Take On Fan-Favorite During Emotional 'SNL' Performance

Coldplay performed on Saturday Night Live for the seventh time last night (February 4), and did not disappoint. For their first song, the band played "The Astronaut," their 2022 single with BTS member Jin. The stage was set with bright lights and stars, and an ASL interpreter came out to sign and dance with Chris Martin, all while donning a friendly alien mask.

For their second performance, Coldplay orchestrated a medley of two heartfelt songs: "Human Heart" off 2021's Music of the Spheres and fan-favorite "Fix You" off 2005's X&Y. Jacob Collier and choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers joined the band for the emotional performance.

Watch both below.