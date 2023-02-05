Lil Nas X Teases A New Album And His 'Best Era Yet'

By Lavender Alexandria

February 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There are very few stars who have the potential to have as big a year in 2023 as Lil Nas X, but he's keeping information about his upcoming music pretty quiet. Last night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Variety caught up with the 'Industry Baby' rapper and tried to get some information out of him and though it seemed like he had some things he wanted to say, ultimately he didn't reveal much about his forthcoming music.

"I'm not gonna tell, I like to keep some things for surprise" Lil Nas X said in response to a question about who he might be working with on new music, instead offering "it's gonna eat, it's gonna be great you know me when it's my time to come out and pop out, I'm gonna come out and pop out." One question he was willing to divulge some info on was the inspiration for his new music. "My inspiration is finally stepping into a leadership role and a consistency role."

He ended the interview on a pretty excited note promising that "it's gonna be great, it's gonna be my best era yet." After having a massive 2021 where he scored two of the biggest hits of the year, Lil Nas X had a relatively quiet 2022 releasing just two songs 'Late To Da Party' with Youngboy Never Broke Again and 'STAR WALKIN'.

Lil Nas X
