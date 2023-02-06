Dog Abandoned In Nevada Desert Found Living With Wild Coyote Pack
By Ginny Reese
February 6, 2023
A white dog that was dumped in the Nevada desert as a puppy has been spotted living with a pack of wild coyotes. Fox 5 Vegas reported that the pup would sometimes make its way into the Inspirada neighborhood with its pack.
Not only has the dog been accepted by coyotes, but some believe it's even leading the pack.
Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team said, "It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him."
The first reported of the dog, named Ghost, circulated on social media in July of 2022. Now whenever neighbors spot him, they post sightings on neighborhood groups. But sadly whenever people approach him, he disappears.
Check out a video of Ghost and his coyote pack at the link below:
McMullen recently learned that Ghost may be injured so she and her partner Timi Zondiros have become determined to get him help. McMullen said, "He was actually just running with them and eating with them, but then he started to limp, and we were afraid limping that the coyotes could turn on him."
The two were able to get him on Saturday night when he walked into a crate with baited food. Zondiros said, "When he got into that crate... He just sat down. I think he was also relieved."
McMullen said that despite living in the desert for months, Ghost is friendly and takes to every human he sees. He has several injuries that need to be taken care of, but will eventually be up for adoption.