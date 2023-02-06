Dog Abandoned In Nevada Desert Found Living With Wild Coyote Pack

A white dog that was dumped in the Nevada desert as a puppy has been spotted living with a pack of wild coyotes. Fox 5 Vegas reported that the pup would sometimes make its way into the Inspirada neighborhood with its pack.

Not only has the dog been accepted by coyotes, but some believe it's even leading the pack.

Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team said, "It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him."

The first reported of the dog, named Ghost, circulated on social media in July of 2022. Now whenever neighbors spot him, they post sightings on neighborhood groups. But sadly whenever people approach him, he disappears.

