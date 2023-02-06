Fans Enraged After Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed & More Left Out Of Grammys Tribute

"Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful af @RecordingAcad," one fan tweeted.



They weren't the only artists left out the segment. Pop star Aaron Carter and the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins were reportedly left out of the tribute as well. However, after the outrage unfolded online, one Twitter user pointed out that Carter's name, along with Braxton and other artists who were not included in the live broadcast, were in fact listed on the Recording Academy's 'In Memorium' program that was handed out inside the Crypto.com Arena.