Fans Enraged After Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed & More Left Out Of Grammys Tribute

By Tony M. Centeno

February 6, 2023

Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed
Photo: Getty Images

Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed and other artists were reportedly left off the 'In Memorium' segment during the 2023 Grammys, and fans were not happy about it.

On Sunday night, February 5, artists like Quavo, Maverick City Music choir, Kacey Musgraves and others hit the stage for the Recording Academy's tribute to those artists that passed away over the past year. During the emotional performances, images of the deceased artists like Coolio, DJ Kay Slay, Irene Cara and others flashed behind the artists as they performed. However, some fans noticed that artists like the Three 6 Mafia rapper, Keed, Traci Braxton, Big Scarr and others were left off.

"Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful af @RecordingAcad," one fan tweeted.

They weren't the only artists left out the segment. Pop star Aaron Carter and the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins were reportedly left out of the tribute as well. However, after the outrage unfolded online, one Twitter user pointed out that Carter's name, along with Braxton and other artists who were not included in the live broadcast, were in fact listed on the Recording Academy's 'In Memorium' program that was handed out inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Gangsta Boo passed away at the beginning of 2023 at her home in Memphis. Her death was believed to be caused by a fentanyl-laced drug that she reportedly ingested after a concert. Lil Keed passed away last May of natural causes due to eosinophilia following his previous stomach issues.

See more reactions to the unfortunate mishap below.

