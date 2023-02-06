Fans Enraged After Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed & More Left Out Of Grammys Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2023
Gangsta Boo, Lil Keed and other artists were reportedly left off the 'In Memorium' segment during the 2023 Grammys, and fans were not happy about it.
On Sunday night, February 5, artists like Quavo, Maverick City Music choir, Kacey Musgraves and others hit the stage for the Recording Academy's tribute to those artists that passed away over the past year. During the emotional performances, images of the deceased artists like Coolio, DJ Kay Slay, Irene Cara and others flashed behind the artists as they performed. However, some fans noticed that artists like the Three 6 Mafia rapper, Keed, Traci Braxton, Big Scarr and others were left off.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful af @RecordingAcad.— K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) February 6, 2023
"Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop tonight and forgetting to include Gangsta Boo in the memorial video is disrespectful af @RecordingAcad," one fan tweeted.
They weren't the only artists left out the segment. Pop star Aaron Carter and the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins were reportedly left out of the tribute as well. However, after the outrage unfolded online, one Twitter user pointed out that Carter's name, along with Braxton and other artists who were not included in the live broadcast, were in fact listed on the Recording Academy's 'In Memorium' program that was handed out inside the Crypto.com Arena.
For those asking, though we may not have seen Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment on the #GRAMMYs, but his name was put in the official #Grammys program book. pic.twitter.com/UmoeIT7nT6— Clay Brice (@clay_brice) February 6, 2023
Gangsta Boo passed away at the beginning of 2023 at her home in Memphis. Her death was believed to be caused by a fentanyl-laced drug that she reportedly ingested after a concert. Lil Keed passed away last May of natural causes due to eosinophilia following his previous stomach issues.
See more reactions to the unfortunate mishap below.
@RecordingAcad Lil Keed 1998-2022 pic.twitter.com/fQwC01m4vr— Delonte Juan Alvarez Jr. (@delaoantonio01) February 6, 2023
Y’all didn’t acknowledge Gangsta Boos death at the Grammys like y’all did these other celebrities that died earlier this year.😳 She contributed to Three 6 Mafia’s career! #GRAMMYs @CBS @CBSNews— c h y n n a 𝓀𝑒𝓃 🌅 (@chynnaken) February 6, 2023
Leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame.— AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) February 6, 2023