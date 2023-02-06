Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'

A woman in Southern Minnesota is facing jail time after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a "whole chicken."

36-year-old Natalie Bruemmer of Eagle Lake was arrested Wednesday (February 1) after coming home from a bar with the victim, according to charges filed in Brown County. The victim, who has not been identified at the time of this writing, told police Bruemmer "was hitting him and spitting in his face" during their drive home together. Once inside their property, she allegedly hit him in the head with a whole chicken. According to the charges, the "victim still had some chicken residue in his hair."

Bruemmer reportedly became aggressive towards the police officers and resisted arrest. She eventually calmed down after law enforcement escorted her outside, and they were able to arrest her.

Bruemmer currently has pending assault charges against the same victim dating back to December 2021. In the last incident, Bruemmer was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of interfering with a peace officer. The charges also note that the two are a couple and have been together for more than 11 years.

If you or someone you know if affected by domestic violence, you can find information and services available here.