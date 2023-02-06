Missing Children From Missouri Found A Year Later At Florida Grocery Store

Two missing children from Missouri were located safe nearly a year later at a grocery store in Florida. Adrian Gilley, 12, and his 11-year-old sister Brooke were reported missing on March 15, 2022, by their family.

The High Springs Police Department said that an officer ran a routine license plate check on a car near a Winn-Dixie store, and it indicated the owner of the vehicle, 36-year-old Kristi Nicole Gilley, was a wanted fugitive.

Officers stopped Gilley and found the two missing children, who had both disguised their identities along with Kristi.

Gilley, who police identified as the children's "non-custodial mother," was taken into custody on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

Adrian and Brooke were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the abduction or Gilley's relationship with the two children and their family.