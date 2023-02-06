One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota

One of the quietest places in the world is located right here in Minnesota, and you can even visit it.

When people think of quiet places, underground caves or the frozen desert landscape of Antarctica are often the first things that come to mind. In actuality, the quietest place in the world is an Anechoic chamber, and one of the quietest Anechoic chambers can be found at Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis. Here's what the Travel had to say about the chamber's quietness:

"Scientists assess the degree of quietness by measuring the decibel numbers of a particular place. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health defines the decibel as the unit used to measure sound level. In 2013, and in what would earn it a page in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories posted a background noise reading of –9.4 decibels."

For perspective, the average noise level inside New York's subway trains is between 74.1 and 75.8, and the average noise level in New York City reportedly stands at 85 decibels, according to the publication.

One person who stayed inside the chamber for 45 minutes had quite an interesting experience, according to the Travel. For the first few seconds, he strained to hear a sound, but heard nothing. Eventually, he started hearing his own breathing, then the thumping of his heart, then the blood coursing through his veins. If that's something you're interested in, tt costs $200 per person to visit the Orfield Laboratories.