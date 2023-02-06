Pink Reveals The Heartbreaking Inspiration Behind Her Hit Song 'Who Knew'

Pink is reminiscing on what inspired her 2006 hit "Who Knew." During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer-songwriter shared that the emotional song was written after she lost two close friends to drug overdoses. "I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose, and the second one was very, very, very close to me, and I loved him very much," she told host Kelly Clarkson. The song was specifically written about her friend Sekou, who died of a heroin overdose when they were just teenagers.

"But the thing that I love about the song now, after all these years, is that I never get tired of performing it, and it's taken on so many different meanings over the years. It was about my grandmother at one point. It was about my dog," she continued. "I've lost people, so it's always sort of fresh in my heart." When Clarkson said that it "sucks" to have to experience so much loss, Pink pointed out that loss is inevitable and "we need music for that though." She went on, "I need music to help me through my feelings, and I can numb down really easy."