Tennessee State University Makes History With Big Wins At 2023 Grammys

By Sarah Tate

February 6, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-PRESSROOM
Members of the Tennessee State University Marching Band hold the award for Best Roots Gospel Album in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo
Photo: Getty Images

The 65th annual Grammy Awards returned to Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5) as everyone turned out to Crypto.com Arena to celebrate music's biggest night and recognize musicians for their hard work over the past year. One local university in Nashville ended up making history with their win, becoming the first collegiate marching band in history to take home a trophy.

The Tennessee State University Marching Band, also known as the "Aristocrat of Bands," won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards, nabbing the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for its album The Urban Hymnal. and coming out on top of fellow nominees the Gaither Vocal Band, Keith & Kristyn Getty, Karen Peck & New River, and even country legend Willie Nelson.

The Aristocrat of Bands' win was not only a recognition of its incredible music — it also made history. They were the first college marching band in history to be nominated in the category and are the first to ever win a Grammy, per WKRN. Following the win, Mayor John Cooper congratulated the band on making history.

Larry Jenkins, assistant director for the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, previously spoke about the road to the Grammys, saying, "The journey was tough but very fulfilling in one of the most powerful moments I think that we all could have ever shared."

"A timestamp that documents our roots in gospel music and culture as well, because gospel music goes beyond religion," he said of the album. "A masterpiece, and I really think it touches a lot of people because it really just takes you through this span of time."

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-PRETELECAST-SHOW
Members of the Tennessee State University Marching Band accept the award for Best Roots Gospel Album during the pre-telecast show of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (
Photo: Getty Images

In addition to the Best Roots Gospel Album, the Aristocrat of Bands was nominated and won the award for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for its collaboration with spoken word artist J. Ivy on "The Poet Who Sat By the Door."

