This Is California's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One California restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of California is Las Cuatro Milpas in San Diego. You can find this traditional, staple restaurant in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"San Diego heaves with top-notch mom-and-pop Mexican spots, but this one still stands out above the rest. You can expect a line outside Las Cuatro Milpas, in the city's traditional Mexican-American Barrio Logan neighborhood, but the food is well worth the wait. Feast on shredded chicken tacos, burritos, or delectable pork tamales. The white menudo soup is a hit too."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.