This Is Illinois' Most Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurant

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to immerse yourself in the holiday than reserving a table for two at a romantic restaurant? Wether you've been married for 40 years or dating for a few months, planning a special night out with the person you hold dear to your heart on Valentine's Day is always a good idea.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest the most romantic Valentine's Day restaurant in all of Illinois is The English Room in Chicago.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best restaurant in Illinois to check out on Valentine's Day:

"One of the most celebrated fine-dining venues on Chicago’s North Shore, The English Room at the Deer Path Inn is the ideal setting for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day dinner. Sit down to a meal of British classics with a twist, including almond-crusted Dover sole and lobster-and-scallop risotto, in a quietly regal setting. You won’t need candy hearts on this date, because the desserts are worth the splurge. The restaurant is also known for its afternoon tea, so stick around for a day or two (the inn is lush), and you won’t regret it."

For a continued list of the best Valentine's Day restaurants in each state visit rd.com.