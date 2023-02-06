This Is Minnesota's Most Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurant

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to immerse yourself in the holiday than reserving a table for two at a romantic restaurant? Wether you've been married for 40 years or dating for a few months, planning a special night out with the person you hold dear to your heart on Valentine's Day is always a good idea. There is one restaurant in Minnesota that is rated as more romantic than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest the most romantic Valentine's Day restaurant in all of Minnesota is Pescara in Rochester.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best restaurant in Minnesota to check out on Valentine's Day:

"With a name that translates to “abounding with fish,” Pescara in Rochester goes to great lengths to serve the most sustainable, line-caught fish available. Wild Alaskan halibut, wild Alaskan, Scottish or Atlantic salmon, Hawaiian ahi tuna, Costa Rican mahi-mahi and Icelandic arctic char are just some of the seafood shipped in from around the world. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special menu expected to include surf and turf, lobster tail, fresh fish and chocolate-dipped strawberries."

For a continued list of the best Valentine's Day restaurants in each state visit rd.com.