This Is Missouri’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Missouri spot made the list: Big Cedar Lodge in Branson. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Branson is known for its flair and show business pizazz, though at Big Cedar Lodge, you can enjoy a rustic retreat in the Ozarks that shows off the town’s more rustic side. The owner is dedicated to offering caring hospitality from the moment you come down the winding road to the lodge. Choose from a wide variety of accommodations, from value rooms to private log cabins. The lodge marries comfort with the beauty and natural colors of the great outdoors."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Missouri. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.