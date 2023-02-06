This Is Nebraska’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Nebraska spot made the list: Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Situated in Nebraska City, Lied Lodge is simple but sophisticated. The live piano music in the lobby is your first indication that your stay will be memorable. The comforting, nature-inspired decor and 260-acre grounds encourage couples to celebrate the great outdoors. There’s even a picnic table for guests who prefer to dine under the sun or stars."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Nebraska. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.