This Is Ohio's Most Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurant

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to immerse yourself in the holiday than reserving a table for two at a romantic restaurant? Wether you've been married for 40 years or dating for a few months, planning a special night out with the person you hold dear to your heart on Valentine's Day is always a good idea.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest the most romantic Valentine's Day restaurant in all of Ohio is Kindred Spirits at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls in Logan.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best restaurant in Ohio to check out on Valentine's Day:

"At the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls in Logan, you’ll find Kindred Spirits, a restaurant known for its cozy and secluded atmosphere, making it one of the most romantic places to eat for Valentine’s Day. Situated in the rural Hocking Hills region of southeastern Ohio, this quaint restaurant set in a 19th-century log cabin serves up a special menu for Valentine’s Day that includes locally sourced foods like filet mignon. Have little ones? Check out the most adorable Valentine’s Day gifts for kids."

