This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Louisville

Any time is the perfect time to get a delicious bowl of frozen yogurt topped with all your favorite fruits, candies, and syrups. February 6th is National Frozen Yogurt Day. So what better way to celebrate than by getting the best frozen yogurt in the city?

Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated frozen yogurt in Louisville comes from Sugar Room on E Oak Street. The place has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"Sugar Room is such a great addition to the Shelby Park neighborhood! This sweet little sweets shop is offering up amazingly delicious ice cream, in cups and cones, cookies, and floats. They have a huge selection, especially for such a small shop, by offering numerous ice cream flavors, and also swirling them to create unique offerings - for example, you can get Burnt Marshmallow or Chocolate Sea Salt, or you can have those swirled to create S'mores.. and believe me, you want to try the S'mores! It's absolutely delicious!"

Here are the top 10 places in the city to get frozen yogurt:

Sugar Room 0 Degrees Sweet Savannah's Frozen Yogurt & Toppings Creme de Lou Panchitos Ice Cream- Preston Hwy Panchitos Ice Cream- Bardstown Rd Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen Pearl Street Treats Dairy Kastle Dairy Del

Check out the full list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city on Yelp's website.