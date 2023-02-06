This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

February 6, 2023

Any time is the perfect time to get a delicious bowl of frozen yogurt topped with all your favorite fruits, candies, and syrups. February 6th is National Frozen Yogurt Day. So what better way to celebrate than by getting the best frozen yogurt in the city?

Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated frozen yogurt in San Antonio comes from Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on E Basse Rd. The place has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"I cannot express how much I ADORE Menchie's Frozen Yogurt! For years I wanted to try this place and did not realize how close by it was to my home! I love frozen yogurt, so I finally tried it sometime back in 2020. Nestled in the Shops at Lincoln Heights, Menchie's is a serve-yourself fro-yo spot that offers varieties of flavors, toppings, and syrups! There are only one size cups and the yogurt is priced by the weight of your cup, so FILL HER UP!"

Here are the top 10 places in the city to get frozen yogurt:

  1. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt- E Basse Rd
  2. Peachwave Frozen Yogurt
  3. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
  4. 4 Seasons Yogurt
  5. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt- Springtown Way
  6. Yogurt Zone
  7. Fahrenheit 32
  8. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts
  9. Yogurt Zone
  10. Menchie's Alamo Ranch

Check out the full list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city on Yelp's website.

