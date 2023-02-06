This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana

As Valentine's Day draws ever closer, you may be scrambling to plan a romantic date with your partner. Though it may seem a bit too late to craft faraway vacations or weekend getaways, it turns out you don't have to go too far to find a romantic place to spend time with the person you love.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotel in each state, including a charming spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

So which spot in Louisiana was named the most romantic hotel in the state?

Le Pavillon Hotel

Elegant modern touches and grand features await guests who stay at New Orleans' Le Pavillon Hotel. Stunning designs combined with modern luxuries makes a stay at this hotel one to remember.

Le Pavillon Hotel is located at 833 Poydras Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The Le Pavillon Hotel offers guest historic luxury in the grand city of New Orleans. With one-of-a-kind themed suites named after the Big Easy's most famous streets, it's the place to call home base for couples who want to immerse themselves in the city while enjoying private romantic moments. It's also within easy walking distance to many of the city's most beloved attractions including the French Quarter history museums."

Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the most romantic hotels in the country.