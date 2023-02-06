WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store

A massive fire engulfed a Chicago area furniture store around 6:30 a.m on Monday morning at 11th and Washington, causing gigantic billows of smoke to darken the sky. According to WGN9, the fire was so large that it spread to the buildings located on either side of it. Video footage of the incident obtained by WGN9 Skycam Reporter Sarah Jindra shows a giant cloud of smoke engulfing the skies as the fire blazes throughout the building. From afar, it looks as though there was a big explosion rather than a small fire that grew into a large warehouse fire.

Morgan Li, the furniture store that was destroyed in the fire, moved into the warehouse in January of 2022. They only got to unitize the space for one year before it caught on fire. WGN9 mentioned that the enormous facility encompasses "230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres." The store purchased the warehouse as an investment in hopes of bringing many new jobs to the area throughout the years.