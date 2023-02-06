This Is Wisconsin’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Wisconsin spot made the list: The Geneva Inn on Geneva Lake. Here's what they had to say about it:

"What makes The Geneva Inn on Geneva Lake so special is a combination of its panoramic lake views, top-notch hospitality, and prime location within the charming community of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Spa packages make a totally indulgent, romantic stay feasible. Active getaways are also fun: Hold hands with your significant other as you explore the 21-mile walking path that hugs Geneva Lake. Depending on the time of year, try parasailing or skiing nearby."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Wisconsin. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.