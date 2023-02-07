2 Michigan Residents Win Huge Powerball Jackpot

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 7, 2023

standard asian man get jackpot dollar.
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Michiganders are $1 million richer today. You better check your tickets, because you could you be one of them.

The Michigan Lottery is looking for the two Powerball players who won the massive prize yesterday (February 7). One of the tickets was bought online, while the other was bought at a Sav-Way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Both tickets matched the five numbers in the drawing, winning $1 million each.

The lucky winners should reach out to the Michigan Lottery and claim their prize. If you're the winner, you should do so as soon as possible by calling 844-887-6836, as the tickets will only be valid for up to a year after the drawing.

Elsewhere, a player in Washington won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot yesterday. The jackpot was the fifth-largest in the game's history. The last Michigan resident to win the Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford. She took home the $70 million jackpot back in February of 2020.

The Michigan Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Therefore, the next drawing is tomorrow. The estimated jackpot is $20 million. For more information, check out the Michigan Lottery's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.