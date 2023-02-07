Georgia Airbnb Named ‘Most Haunted’ In The US

For some, watching a scary movie just isn't enough —they need to be scared live and in person. If you happen to be one of those people, why not experience some scares in an Airbnb?

While there are over 6 million active Airbnb listings worldwide, only a little over a dozen in the United States claim to be haunted. Time Out recently compiled a list of the 14 most haunted Airbnbs in the United States and one Missouri listing made the list: The 18th Century Cottage. The Airbnb, located in Savannah, took the No. 5 spot. Here's what the publication had to say about it:

"Step back in time at Laura's Cottage, located in Savannah's Landmark Historic District. There you'll be able to sip a cocktail in the front porch rocking chairs with Laura, a ghost that haunts this small refuge built in 1799. Not much is known about the apparition but it’s said that she once lived in the cottage and could often be seen tending the garden (she’d have a green thumb if it weren’t so ghastly white). Reports of paranormal activity include windows opening (on their own!) and lights mysteriously turning off and on, so don’t bank on getting much rest."

If this sounds like something you're into, roms start at $267 per night.